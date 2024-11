SINN FÉIN TD Mark Ward has warned that “someone will be killed” if action is not taken over an “ongoing feud between warring criminal gangs in north Clondalkin”.

Ward, a TD for Dublin Mid-West, issued the warning following a “firebomb attack” on a house in Quarryvale last night.

He said last night’s incident “left the area traumatised” and added that “one house is completely destroyed and the two homes either side are now also uninhabitable”.

“I spent time with families this morning who told me that they had to evacuate their home with an 11-day-old child,” said Ward.

“This feud needs to be tackled before someone is killed.”

Ward also claimed that he “personally made the Guards and South Dublin County Council aware that the home that was attacked last night was under threat, but nothing was done about it”.

“People in North Clondalkin are living in fear,” said Ward.

“There has been an ongoing feud in Quarryvale between rival criminal gangs.

“We have had homes burnt out, shots fired in the open and machete attacks.

“Most of these attacks are being played out on social media which is increasing fear and a sense of lawlessness in the area,” said the Sinn Féin TD.

He said “families are living in fear” and described it like “living in a war zone”.

Ward also said he contacted Justice Minister Helen McEntee over the issue in June and requested that a task force be set up.

“The local gardaí are doing their best but are under-resourced,” said Ward.

He said he is “aware that the local garda station is putting resources in the area” but claimed that these resources are “limited”.

Ward said he again made contact with McEntee, as well as Garda Commissioner Drew Harris and South Dublin County Council to call for an “urgent task force, similar to what was set up in the North Inner City”.

However, Ward claimed that this “plea fell on deaf ears and has led to this further firebomb attack”.

He added that the “good people of Quarryvale need solutions to make their area feel safe again”.

In a statement to The Journal, a garda spokesperson confirmed that gardaí last night responded to an “incident of criminal damage” at a residential property in Clondalkin at around 10:40pm and that no injuries were reported.

Ward said that he had “personally made the guards aware that the home that was attacked last night was under threat, but nothing was done about it”.

However, the spokesperson said “An Garda Síochána does not comment on remarks made by third parties” when asked about Ward’s statement.