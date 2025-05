THERE WERE SINNERS in the Vatican today – Italian tennis star Jannik Sinner and his family were granted an audience with the newly elected Pope Leo XIV, who is himself an enthusiastic follower of the sport, it turns out.

Sinner was invited to the Vatican alongside his parents and officials from the Italian Tennis Federation.

Earlier in the week, Pope Leo made a light-hearted remark about the meeting, joking that he wasn’t keen to face the world number one – at least not from the other side of the net.

In response to a journalist’s question about taking part in a charity match, the Pope seemed open to the idea, but jokingly added: “Just don’t bring Sinner”.

During the visit, Sinner presented the Pope with one of his tennis rackets.

Advertisement

When he then offered to knock a ball around, the Pope looked up at the high ceiling and declined with a grin: “Better not,” prompting laughter in the room.

Sinner pictured with Pope Leo XIV during their meeting at the Vatican. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Pope Leo, formerly US Cardinal Robert Prevost, has previously described himself as “quite the amateur tennis player” in a 2023 interview published on the website of his Augustinian order.

Sinner, currently competing in the Italian Open being held not far from the Vatican, is returning to the tour after serving a three-month doping suspension.

At a press conference on Monday, Sinner appeared visibly flustered when asked about the Pope’s recent comments.

Blushing and briefly hiding his face in his hands, he said: “Why do you have to put me in a difficult spot?”

“Obviously I heard that he played as a kid. I think it’s a good thing for us tennis players to have a pope who enjoys the sport we’re playing,” he added.