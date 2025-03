A SIXTH MAN has been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of Quham Babatunde in Dublin last month.

The 34-year-old asylum seeker from Nigeria was found unresponsive by gardaí at 3am at South Anne Street/Duke Lane, Dublin 2 on 15 February.

He was treated at the scene by emergency services personnel and transferred to hospital, where he was pronounced deceased a short time later.

He had been living in Ballyogan accommodation centre in south Dublin while his application for international protection was being processed.

Gardaí said a man, aged in his 20s, was arrested yesterday afternoon as part of the investigation into the fatal assault.

He is currently detained at a Dublin garda station under Section 4 of Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Five men have already been charged and appeared before the courts in connection with Quham Babatunde’s death.

A garda spokesperson said that investigations into the matter are ongoing.