DELAYS IN ISSUING of landing permits on Skellig Michael for the upcoming summer season could lead to a “lasting damage” to tourism in the area.

James Murphy, Chairperson of the Skellig Coast Tourism Network (SCTN), said they “urgently” need the government to issue the permits, as it would put businesses and the community at “serious risk.”

“The failure to confirm permits for the 2025 season risks serious and lasting damage to businesses, livelihoods, and Ireland’s reputation as a world-class tourism destination,” he added.

The Office of Public Works (OPW) has said that a legal issue related to the permits is ongoing.

“This competition is now subject to legal proceedings and as such the Office of Public Works cannot comment,” the agency said.

The island was scheduled to open 10 May, but the operators remain without the necessary permits.

Skellig Michael is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, with early Christian monastic foundations dating to the seventh century. It is located about 12 km south off the coast of Bolus Head in County Kerry. The island also featured in the recent Star Wars trilogy.

To visit the island, landing permits are issued to boats to bring visitors to Skellig. In previous years, the landing permits were limited to 15 operators that could bring a maximum of 180 visitors to the island daily.

SCTN, which represents 120 tourism businesses across south Kerry, said there has been no “clarity” for the 2025 season, which has lead to “widespread alarm” amoung businesses and visitors.

The organisation warned that the delays could lead to disruption in the bookings to visit the island, financial damage to businesses in the region, and “reputational harm” to Ireland in the global tourism market.

Paul Devane, Owner of Skellig Michael Cruises, one of the 15 operators, said it would be “detrimental” for the area if they were not permitted to bring people to the island.

“It’s big for the local economy, lots of businesses are dependent [on the boats].”

He also said that even without the landing permits, they can take people in ferries to see the island, but they cannot land to allow people to walk on the island.

Making the journey to the island by boat is a weather dependent activity. Devane said there’s an average of 90 days a year that the boats can bring visitors to the island.