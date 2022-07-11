Poll: Do you find it harder to sleep during warm weather?

NOW LOOK, DON’T accuse us of getting ahead of ourselves with this poll, or perhaps jinxing what appears to be the arrival of summer at long last.

Yesterday was officially the hottest day of the year so far, with a temperature of 25.9 degrees recorded at Shannon Airport. The mercury could be set to rise again towards the end of this week, and into the weekend.

But with that comes the potential of warm nights, with hours of tossing and turning, throwing blankets off and back on again, and just a heap of general discomfort – and climate change means those nights are likely to become more frequent.

So today we’re asking: Do you find it harder to sleep during warm weather?

