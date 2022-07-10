#Open journalism No news is bad news

Irish people warned to protect themselves against the sun, even if it's cloudy

Met Éireann has forecast temperatures of up to 25 degrees, but it will remain cloudy in northern areas.

By Emer Moreau Sunday 10 Jul 2022, 4:00 PM
1 hour ago 5,432 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5813253
People walk on Sandmount Beach in Dublin this afternoon.
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
People walk on Sandmount Beach in Dublin this afternoon.
People walk on Sandmount Beach in Dublin this afternoon.
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

THE DEPARTMENT OF Health has warned people to protect themselves against the sun, as Ireland experiences a weekend of hot weather.

The Department of Health said on Twitter: “We sometimes think Irish sun isn’t real sun, but skin cancer is actually the most common cancer here in Ireland.”

According to the Irish Cancer Society, nearly 13,000 peole are diagnosed with skin cancer every year.

Meanwhile, in the UK, Scotland has recorded its hottest day of the year so far.

The Met Office said by 2pm the temperature reached 27.3C in Aboyne, on the edge of the Highlands in Aberdeenshire.
London and south-east England are expected to see highs of 29C and clear skies during the afternoon, making the country hotter than parts of the Maldives.
The heatwave will continue into next week, with temperatures set to soar above 32C on Tuesday, potentially making it the warmest day of the year so far.
The Met Office predicts central areas of England will push 28C, with the South West hitting 23C.
A heat-health alert has also been issued for some regions, with those in affected areas advised to shade or cover windows and check on the vulnerable and the elderly.

