Saturday 7 January 2023
Garda Press Office Garda photo of the tablets
# Dublin
Sleeping tablets estimated to be worth €32,000 seized in Ballymun
It came following separate searches yesterday.
46 minutes ago

A MAN IS due before the the courts after a quantity of sleeping tablets worth an estimated €32,200 were seized by gardaí.

The discovery was made following searches in the Ballymun area of Dublin 11 yesterday afternoon.

Zopoiclone tablets were seized following two separate searches.

A man, aged in his 40s, was arrested in connection with the seizure and later detained at Ballymun Garda Station.

He has since been charged and is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin this morning.

Author
Eoghan Dalton
eoghandalton@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
