Wednesday 14 June 2023
# Breaking
Two girls hit by train in Co Sligo, emergency services at scene
It is understood that both girls are badly injured.
8.8k
9
50 minutes ago

 TWO YOUNG GIRLS have been injured after being hit by a train in Co Sligo.

It’s understood that the girls attempted to jump clear of the train but that they were hit.

Both girls have been badly injured, it’s understood.

The train remains at the scene and it is believed that around 100 people are on board.

Emergency services are at the scene. 

A garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí and emergency services are currently attending the scene of an incident at Ballsadare, Co. Sligo, this afternoon, 14th June. 

“No further information is available as this is an ongoing incident.”

Irish Rail tweeted saying: “Sligo to Connolly remains stopped between Sligo and Collooney due to a serious incident. Emergency services are on site.”

- With reporting by Hayley Halpin. 

Author
Eimer McAuley
eimermcauley@thejournal.ie
