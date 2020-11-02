#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 6°C Monday 2 November 2020
Advertisement

Two-thirds of entire Slovakian population tested for Covid-19

A total of 61,829 people have been infected by the virus.

By AFP Monday 2 Nov 2020, 6:42 PM
1 hour ago 10,276 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5252850

TWO-THIRDS OF Slovakia’s population of 5.4 million people were tested for coronavirus over the weekend as part of a controversial nationwide programme.

Antigen tests were carried out on 3.625 million people — of whom 38,359 people, or 1.06 percent, were found to be positive.

“We have made a great leap forward,” Prime Minister Igor Matovic told reporters.

“But we should not think that because of this one percent, now all is fine. It is not,” he added.

“In reality up to 2% of our inhabitants might be infected. It is not at all a good situation.”

Antigen tests give far quicker results than PCR tests, which involve nasal swabs that have to be sent to a laboratory, but they are less reliable.

Another round of tests has been scheduled for this coming weekend.

Participation is not mandatory but anyone who is not able to produce a negative test certificate if stopped by police could get a heavy fine.

Anyone who tests positive has to go immediately into quarantine for 10 days.

Slovakia wants to be one of the first countries in the world to test its entire population.

Smaller countries like Luxembourg have already done so, as have some Chinese cities with larger populations than Slovakia such as Wuhan, where the virus is believed to have originated from.

The government has hinted that virus restrictions could be eased once testing is complete, or reinforced if the programme is not carried out in full.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Like other countries, Slovakia has seen a sharp rise in coronavirus cases in recent weeks, although it is still below the EU average.

Today, it reported 1,883 new cases, bringing the tally to 61,829.

A total of 219 people have died from the virus.

The programme has come under criticism for being poorly thought through however.

The Slovak Association of General Practitioners said the high concentration of people at testing sites was “at odds with the recommendations of infectious disease experts”.

© – AFP, 2020

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie