SLOVAKIA HAS OFFERED to host possible ceasefire negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, according to Russian president Vladimir Putin.

During a press conference in Moscow this afternoon, Putin told journalists that Slovakia’s prime minister Robert Fico had offered to provide a “platform” for both countries to negotiate.

Putin said Russia, which is entering its third year of its offensive into Ukraine, is “not against” the idea.

The announcement follows a meeting between the Russian president and Fico, one of the few European leaders to maintain ties with the Kremlin, on 22 December. The meeting was held despite efforts from the EU and other Western leaders to isolate Putin.

Slovakia, an EU and NATO member, has halted military aid to Ukraine since autumn 2023 under Fico’s government and called for peace talks. Fico has accused Kyiv of jeopardising his country’s supply of Russian gas, which it depends on.

The prospect of peace talks to end the conflict in Ukraine that began in February 2022 has grown since the re-election of Donald Trump to the White House. Trump has vowed to push for a quick deal to halt the fighting when he takes office in January.

That has sparked fears in Kyiv and Europe that Ukraine could be pushed to make concessions to Moscow. Many senior members of the European Commission are against the idea that concessions, in Russia’s favour, can take place.

Putin today vowed that Russia would achieve all its objectives in Ukraine and said it was still his plan to push forward with its assault against the eastern regions of the country.

He also warned that Moscow was ready to again use its latest-generation Oreshnik missile, first fired in a strike last month, sharply escalating tensions. He threatened to strike “decision-making centres” and critical infrastrucutre in Kyiv today.

- © AFP 2024, with reporting by Muiris Ó Cearbhaill