THE SLOVENIAN GOVERNMENT has moved towards banning the importation of goods from illegal Israeli settlements in Palestine.

In a correspondence session, a remote discussion between ministries, the government instructed the ministries for the economy and the foreign affairs to prepare for the measure’s formal proposal.

“A measure is proposed in the form of a ban on the import of goods originating from illegal settlements in the occupied Palestinian territory, including a ban on the circumvention of the ban on such imports,” a government statement read.

The two ministries have also been tasked with examining a possible ban on the export of goods from Slovenia that are intended for Israeli settlements.

“The Government of the Republic of Slovenia will decide on further measures,” the statement added.

In its statement today, the Slovenian government cited the advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice from July of last year, which said that states are obliged not to conduct trade with Israeli settlements (colonies) because the occupation itself is illegal.

There are more than 700,000 Israeli settlers living in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem. They live in settlements endorsed by the Israeli government and the most common exports are agricultural products.

A similar ban is currently progressing through the Oireachtas in Ireland that would ban the importation of goods from Israeli settlements, but in the pre-legislative stage, a committee recommended services also be included.

Today’s announcement follows Slovenia’s imposition of a ban on arms sales to Israel.

Slovenia is one of the European Union member states that has pushed ahead with unilateral actions against Israel in response to its ongoing war on the Gaza Strip in Palestine.

As a bloc, the EU has failed to take concrete action to sanction Israel despite it being found to have violated the human rights clause in its trade agreement with the bloc.

In explaining Friday’s decision, Slovenia said it was in response to the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza while denouncing the EU’s inaction.

