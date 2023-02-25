Residents report houses shaking as small earthquake felt in South Wales

AN EARTHQUAKE WITH a magnitude of 3.7 has shaken parts of Wales overnight.

The British Geological Survey said the quake, which had a depth of 3.6km (2.2 miles), happened at 11.59pm.

Below is a seismograph of the event, as picked up on our monitors. pic.twitter.com/KxcPdBo5bE — British Geological Survey (@BritGeoSurvey) February 25, 2023

Residents throughout the region, mainly from within around 25 miles of the epicentre, reported the incident.

Advertisement

Reports described “the whole house was shaking”, “the rumbling and the bang woke me up”, “my bed seemed to move side to side”, and it “was like a large explosion”, the British Geological Survey said.

People on social media described hearing a loud bumping noise before their houses shook.

Google Maps The earthquake's epicenter, over 200 kilometres away from Rosslare Google Maps

BBC journalist Alex Humphreys said she had felt what appeared to be a “mini earthquake” in Cardiff.

“My whole bed shook. Felt like something hit the wall,” she tweeted.