Saturday 25 February 2023
Alamy Stock Photo
# Earthquake
Residents report houses shaking as small earthquake felt in South Wales
The epicentre of the earthquake was over 200 kilometres from Wexford and 30 kilometres from Wales’ capital Cardiff.
1 hour ago

AN EARTHQUAKE WITH a magnitude of 3.7 has shaken parts of Wales overnight.

The British Geological Survey said the quake, which had a depth of 3.6km (2.2 miles), happened at 11.59pm.

Residents throughout the region, mainly from within around 25 miles of the epicentre, reported the incident.

Reports described “the whole house was shaking”, “the rumbling and the bang woke me up”, “my bed seemed to move side to side”, and it “was like a large explosion”, the British Geological Survey said.

People on social media described hearing a loud bumping noise before their houses shook.

wales Google Maps The earthquake's epicenter, over 200 kilometres away from Rosslare Google Maps

BBC journalist Alex Humphreys said she had felt what appeared to be a “mini earthquake” in Cardiff.

“My whole bed shook. Felt like something hit the wall,” she tweeted.

Press Association
