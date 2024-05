THE HEALTH MINISTER is asking cabinet to back legislation to raise the minimum legal age of sale for cigarettes and other tobacco products from 18 to 21 today.

The Bill is aimed at discouraging young people from taking up smoking, and further reducing the rate of smoking in Ireland.

Simon Clark, director of Forest, an organisation that lobbies against smoking restrictions, said: ”If you can drive a car, join the army, purchase alcohol and vote when you are legally an adult at 18, you should also be allowed to buy cigarettes and other tobacco products.”

Stephen Donnelly is aiming to reduce the number of smoking-related deaths in Ireland in the long-term.

So, do you think the minimum legal age of sale should be raised?