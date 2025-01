IRELAND IS SET for bitterly cold conditions with Met Éireann warning of ‘significant’ snowfall in the days ahead.

Met Éireann said a low temperature and ice warning will take effect for the country from 6pm this evening and expected to lift at 11am tomorrow.

Temperatures will reach as low as -3 degrees, with hazardous travelling conditions also expected.

In the North, a yellow ice warning has been in place since yesterday. The UK Met Office said this will lift later this morning.

In the forecaster’s national overview, it said there will be “very disruptive and impactful weather likely this weekend”, with heavy rain, sleet and some snow expected.

For tonight, lowest temperatures of -5 to 0 degrees are in store with widespread frost and some ice developing.

There will be well scattered showers, mainly in the north and west, but it will be drier in most areas.

Over the coming days

While it will become drier early next week, the “bitterly cold” conditions will continue with very hazardous conditions from a combination of lying snow, widespread severe frost and ice and scattered wintry showers.

It will be somewhat better on Saturday morning, when frost and fog will clear and it’ll be dry for a time in many areas with some sunny spells, especially further north. Temperatures are expected to range between 1 to 7 degrees, with the higher temperatures along the south and southwest coast.

However, it now looks increasingly likely that an area of low pressure to the south of Ireland will dominate our weather for the rest of the weekend, with rain gradually spreading from the southwest over the course of the day. As this rain meets the cold air further inland, it’ll turn to sleet and snow.

Saturday night will see widespread heavy falls of rain, sleet and snow. Lowest temperatures of -2 to +1 degrees according to Met Éireann.

Sunday will bring further falls of rain, sleet and some further significant snowfall accumulations for a time.

Met Éireann warns it will be “feeling very cold” with highest temperatures of 2 to 7 degrees, with the added wind chill from fresh and gusty northerly winds. This is expected to be stronger on the coast.

Temperatures are set to plummet again on Sunday night – it will range between -5 to 0 degrees.

Next week, an arctic airmass will mean “treacherous conditions with some significant accumulations of lying snow”, along with widespread severe frost and ice.

Monday will be very cold with some bright or sunny spells and scattered showers of rain, hail, sleet and snow – these should be most frequent in the north and west.

Highest temperatures for Monday will range from freezing to 5 degrees.

The bitter weather will continue into Monday night with lowest temperatures of -7 degrees expected.

Tuesday and Wednesday are also set to be cold days, with temperatures ranging from -10 to +4 degrees. It will become clearer closer to those days where those ranges will fall.