Dublin: -2°C Friday 9 December 2022
Cold snaps: Reader photos of snowy scenes from around the country

We want your photos of this week’s snow.

28 minutes ago

IT’S NOT OFTEN we get snow that sticks to the ground here in Ireland, so there was palpable excitement when the white stuff blanketed our streets and fields across Thursday evening and Friday morning.

Many The Journal readers have been sending us photos of the snow in their local parks, on their rooftops and in their gardens, so we thought it was only fair that you get to see these picturesque snaps too.

Additional photos have been provided by Rolling News and PA Images.

The Grand Canal at Harold’s Cross, by Jane Hackett

WhatsApp Image 2022-12-09 at 08.46.11(1)

Lucan, by Lauren Boland

IMG_0909

Rathfarnham, by Laura Sargeant

20221209_083827-e1670586885626-630x840

 Nead damháin alla i Nás na Ríogh, Co Chill Dara, by Daithí Mac an Bhaird

20221208_233109

The Curragh, Kildare

HORSES IN THE FOG 1L2A0944 Source: Eamonn Farrell

The Liffey at Kildare

Cold snap 030 Source: Eamonn Farrell

Kilcullen, Kildare

025df8fc-afe1-4251-9982-12ee469b8829

The Wicklow Gap

winter-weather-dec-8th-2022 Source: PA

Corduff, Blanchardstown, by Helene Beale

20221209_094521

If you’ve taken any good shots of the snow either yesterday evening or this morning, send them to us either on Instagram, Twitter, or at tips@thejournal.ie.

Carl Kinsella

About the author
Carl Kinsella
@TVsCarlKinsella
carlkinsella@thejournal.ie

