Cold snaps: Reader photos of snowy scenes from around the country

IT’S NOT OFTEN we get snow that sticks to the ground here in Ireland, so there was palpable excitement when the white stuff blanketed our streets and fields across Thursday evening and Friday morning.

Many The Journal readers have been sending us photos of the snow in their local parks, on their rooftops and in their gardens, so we thought it was only fair that you get to see these picturesque snaps too.

Additional photos have been provided by Rolling News and PA Images.

The Grand Canal at Harold’s Cross, by Jane Hackett

Lucan, by Lauren Boland

Rathfarnham, by Laura Sargeant

Nead damháin alla i Nás na Ríogh, Co Chill Dara, by Daithí Mac an Bhaird

The Curragh, Kildare

Source: Eamonn Farrell

The Liffey at Kildare

Source: Eamonn Farrell

Kilcullen, Kildare

The Wicklow Gap

Source: PA

Corduff, Blanchardstown, by Helene Beale

