Cold snaps: Reader photos of snowy scenes from around the country

IT’S NOT OFTEN we get snow that sticks to the ground here in Ireland, so there was palpable excitement when the white stuff blanketed our streets and fields across Thursday evening and Friday morning.
Many The Journal readers have been sending us photos of the snow in their local parks, on their rooftops and in their gardens, so we thought it was only fair that you get to see these picturesque snaps too.
Additional photos have been provided by Rolling News and PA Images.
The Grand Canal at Harold’s Cross, by Jane Hackett
Lucan, by Lauren Boland
Rathfarnham, by Laura Sargeant
Nead damháin alla i Nás na Ríogh, Co Chill Dara, by Daithí Mac an Bhaird
The Curragh, Kildare
The Liffey at Kildare
Kilcullen, Kildare
The Wicklow Gap
Corduff, Blanchardstown, by Helene Beale
If you’ve taken any good shots of the snow either yesterday evening or this morning, send them to us either on Instagram, Twitter, or at tips@thejournal.ie.
