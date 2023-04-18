SNP treasurer Colin Beattie arrested during investigation into party finances

THE TREASURER OF the Scottish National Party has been arrested as part of a probe of the party’s finances.

Colin Beattie, 71, is being questioned by detectives after his arrest earlier today.

Police said that Beattie, who also serves as an MSP for Midlothian North and Musselburgh, was arrested “in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party”.

The party declined to comment “on a live police investigation”.

This is the second arrest of an investigation into how more than £600,000 in donations to the SNP earmarked for an independence referendum was spent.

Earlier this month, former SNP Chief Executive Peter Murrell was arrested and questioned, but was released without charge “pending further investigation”.

Murrell is married to Scotland’s former first minister Nicola Sturgeon.