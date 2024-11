THE SOCIAL DEMOCRATS intend to spend €5.5 billion on disability if in government to pay for a weekly cost of disability payment of €30.

The commitments are laid out in its disability policy, published today, which also intends to bring Ireland’s current legislation in line with international standards and establish a stand-alone Minister and Department to do so.

Ireland was the last EU member state to ratify the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UNCRPD) into law which gave specific rights for people with disabilities to be treated equally in all aspects of society.

Despite this, there are still aspects of current disability legislation in Ireland that is outdated, according to the Social Democrats, which says legislation needs to be updated to reflect current values for people with disabilities.

The Disability Federation of Ireland called for a cost of disability payment, the establishment of disability ombudsman and sweeping reforms of the Disability Act 2005 in its general election manifesto, issued to candidates running for office.

Under the current act, the State is obliged to promote equality and social inclusion while also providing for a complaints mechanism in the case of non-provisions of services but the Social Democrats argue there are plenty of gaps in the law.

Today, the party has promised to making more than 120 amendments and alterations to the legislation and, in doing so, has met with the charity’s calls in full.

The Social Democrats have also insisted in creating a right-based approach to this legislation, which would insure that disabled persons’ organisations play a role in the early steps of lawmaking and regulation.

The Social Democrats' leader Holly Cairns had flagged plans for a stand-alone ministry of disability in advance of the election.

Health cards for people with disabilities may be retained if they go into full-time employment with the party in Government, it says, and the entire cohort have the legal right to homecare under the amendments, two things long-called for by advocacy groups.

The party also pledge to increase the employment rate for people with disabilities – Ireland currently ranks roughly 20% below the EU average.

For carers, people working within the independent, volunteer or community sector – known as Section 39 organisations – will receive funding for competitive pay, equal to that of their counterparts in the public service with the legislative changes the party says.

Scrapping the means test for carers

An increase to the carers’ allowance and the abolition of the means test on the payment is also promised by the Social Democrats – something which has appeared in almost all party manifestos to date.

The establishment of an Ombudsman, which would review current processes and make recommendations to the Minister, would also be established. This would put an end to the need for legal action in cases where people feel that they were discriminated against.

Separate social housing targets will be set for homes with accessibility requirements under the Social Democrats’ plan, which also promises to introduce grants for people needing mobility supports – based on the individuals’ needs.

Taxi travel passes for people in rural areas and a more accessible transport system are also promised. In education, the Social Democrats pledges to make amendments to existing legislation so that integrated classrooms are present, where possible.

These promises come as yesterday, Taoiseach Simon Harris also committed to reforming the Disability Act 2005, if returned to government, so that it is more in line with a UN convention requirements.

He told a press conference yesterday that parents, carers and people with disabilities believe the act to be too rigid and that he was “concerned” about the issue.

The Taoiseach has previously complemented the Social Democrats’ leader Holly Cairns on their plan to establish a dedicated department and minister.