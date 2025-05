THE SOCIAL DEMOCRATS will later table a Bill seeking to reduce the voting age in Ireland from 18 to 16.

Soc Dems TD Aidan Farrelly is the party’s spokesperson for children, equality and youth.

He will introduce the Bill today and remarked: “People aged 16 and 17 are as civically informed as their peers aged over 18, but are unjustly restricted when it comes to democratic participation.

“If one can work full time and pay taxes, it is only fair to afford that person with the formal opportunity to influence how these taxes are spent, locally and nationally.”

He noted that reducing the voting age to 16 was one of the recommendations of the Convention on the Constitution in 2013-2014.

Ahead of last June’s local and European elections, Fianna Fáil Senator Malcolm Byrne had called for the voting age to be lowered to 16 in time for polling day.

A Bill sponsored by Byrne and fellow Fianna Fáil Senators Mary Fitzpatrick and Erin McGreehan which would lower the voting age to 16 for local and European elections is currently before the Seanad.

“The last government was to consider reducing this change in time for the Local and European Elections in 2024, but failed to do so,” said Farrelly.

He said the Bill he will table seeks to facilitate a reduction in the voting age in time for this year’s Presidential Election.

Farrelly also noted that 16-year-olds were able to vote in the 2014 Scottish Independence referendum and that 16-year-olds can vote in Welsh Parliament and local elections.

“Our youth should be able to participate in our democratic processes, the outcomes of which will affect their lives as much as anyone else’s, and more than some,” said Farrelly.

While he acknowledged that some 16 and 17-year-olds would not vote if able to do so, he noted that this is also the case for those aged over 18.

“We should focus on the many thousands who care about their communities and their society, who are as passionate about politics, public administration and civic duty as their older peers,” said Farrelly.

“The Reduction of Voting Age to Sixteen Years Bill 2025 is an opportunity to tell the 16 and 17-year-olds of Ireland that they and their voices are valued, that they’re trusted, that their insight is needed for the future of this country.”

This will be Farrelly’s first Bill as a TD and he said that it is “one of inherent importance to me as a citizen of Ireland, a youth worker, and a father”.