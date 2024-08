HEALTH MINISTER STEPHEN Donnelly wants to ban social media for those aged under sixteen, saying that age restrictions are needed until “social media platforms are safe”.

Speaking in The Sunday Times Ireland, Donnelly said that the harm being done to young people by social media platforms is a “public health emergency”, comparing it to smoking.

Advertisement

Most social media platforms require users to be over thirteen years of age, with no requirement to provide ID.

Donnelly has asked a new online health taskforce to provide recommendations as to how a ban for under 16s could be implemented, including whether users would provide government ID to verify their age.

So today we’re asking: Should social media be banned for under-16s?