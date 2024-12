SAUDI ARABIA HAS been confirmed as hosts of the 2034 men’s World Cup.

The Middle East nation were the sole bidders for the finals in 10 years’ time, with an online FIFA Congress voting by acclamation in favour of their staging despite the huge controversy surrounding the bid.

The hosting rights for the centenary tournament in 2030 were rubberstamped at the same time, with Morocco, Portugal and Spain named as the principal co-hosts.

The opening match of that competition will be played in Uruguay, which hosted the inaugural 1930 finals, with the next two games to be staged in Argentina and Paraguay respectively before the rest of the tournament is played in the three main co-host countries.

The agreement for South America to stage the opening games in 2030 – reached in October last year – paved the way for Saudi Arabia to be sole hosts in 2034.

Saudi Arabia confirmed their interest in hosting on the same day the 2030 agreement was made public, with FIFA limiting further expressions of interest to nations from the Asian and Oceania confederations and setting a deadline of less than a month to declare that interest.

Australia, considered the only realistic challengers to Saudi Arabia, confirmed on October 31 last year that they would not be bidding.

The Football Association supported the 2030 and 2034 bids, and is expected to issue a statement later explaining its decision. The Football Association of Wales is also understood to have given its support.

Human rights violations

FIFA’s decision to let Saudi Arabia host “puts many lives at risk”, Amnesty International and 20 other organisations have said.

Awarding the tournament to the Gulf kingdom “despite the well-known and severe risks to residents, migrant workers and visiting fans alike, marks a moment of great danger,” said organisations including Human Rights Watch, the Gulf Centre for Human Rights and the Football Supporters Europe group.

“Based on clear evidence to date, FIFA knows workers will be exploited and even die without fundamental reforms in Saudi Arabia, and yet has chosen to press ahead regardless,” Steve Cockburn, Amnesty International’s Head of Labour Rights and Sport said.

“The organisation risks bearing a heavy responsibility for many of the human rights abuses that will follow.

“At every stage of this bidding process, FIFA has shown its commitment to human rights to be a sham.

He said that FIFA’s commitment to human rights is a “sham” considering, for example, its continued failure to compensate migrant workers who were exploited in Qatar for the 2022 World Cup.

Any efforts to stage the 2034 finals in winter – as surely must happen to avoid searing daytime temperatures in the Saudi summer – are set to be opposed by Europe’s domestic leagues, who are already involved in a legal action against FIFA.

The European Leagues umbrella organisation – which includes the Premier League as a member – is holding a board meeting on Friday and, while this topic is not on the agenda, it may well be raised.