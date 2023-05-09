Solicitor Ammi Burke files complaint against judge who heard High Court case

SOLICITOR AMMI BURKE has submitted a formal complaint to the Judicial Council regarding the judge who heard her complaint over the Workplace Relations Commission’s ruling against her in an unfair dismissal case.

Justice Marguerite Bolger dismissed Burke’s case in the High Court last week, granting an application by the Commission and her former employer Arthur Cox to dismiss the case due to Burke’s conduct in court.

Burke was heard in court repeatedly speaking over other participants, which the judge determined to be an “abuse of process”.

The Commission’s initial decision to dismiss the case was due to interruptions by members of the Burke family at that time also. Burke was seeking that the Commission’s decision be overturned and that a new adjudication officer be assigned to her case for a fresh hearing.

Along with her complaint to the Judicial Council, Burke has also written to the President of the High Court Justice David Barniville and Minister for Justice Simon Harris to seek to draw their attention to the complaint.

“I ask that you review this complaint and investigate the matters raised therein as a matter of urgency. I await hearing from you,” she wrote in both letters.