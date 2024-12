A LEGAL EXPERT and apprentice solicitor has been charged with the murder of his father, who was found stabbed to death in his Dublin home.

Scott George, a finance academic and married father of two in his 70s with adult children, was found dead at the detached house on Thursday night at Tobersool Lane, near Balbriggan.

Dáire McCormack-George, 29, was remanded in custody with an order that he receive immediate psychiatric care after appearing before Judge William Aylmer at Dublin District Court on Saturday morning. He was charged with the murder of Scott George contrary to common law.

The District Court does not have jurisdiction to consider bail in a murder case, which requires an application to be brought before the High Court.

Dr McCormack-George is a PhD holder, a graduate of Trinity College, Dublin, and Hertford College, Oxford, and a published author with expertise in European law.

Dressed in a navy zipped-up fleece jacket, grey tracksuit bottoms and cream footwear, he sat silently with his arms folded and legs crossed during the brief hearing but did not address the court.

The accused, who has an address at Cabra Road, Phibsborough, Dublin, has yet to indicate a plea.

Garda Ultan McElroy told the court he arrested the accused for the purpose of charge at Balbriggan station at 10.42 pm on Friday and the charge was put to him at 11.28 pm.

The court heard he was cautioned in the usual manner, and he “made no reply” to the charge and was handed a true copy.

Advertisement

Defence solicitor Danny Nolan then moved two applications.

He said his client was a trainee solicitor, but due to the seriousness of the alleged offence, he was seeking legal aid, which was granted.

Mr Nolan said Dáire McCormack-George had been diagnosed with mental health issues and would be grateful if he received a visit from a prison psychologist. “He has prescribed medication which he has not received in a number of days and he is anxious to receive it,” Mr Nolan said.

Judge Aylmer remanded Mr McCormack-George in custody to appear via video link at Cloverhill District Court on Friday.

Furthermore, he directed that the accused would receive immediate psychiatric assessment and treatment that may be required while in prison.

The alarm was raised just after 11.20 pm, and emergency services personnel pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

The property was sealed off as a crime scene and examined by members of the Garda Technical Bureau.

The Office of the State Pathologist was also contacted on Thursday night. A pathologist carried out a preliminary examination of the victim’s remains where they were discovered, before the body was removed for a postmortem examination.

A senior investigating officer has been appointed to lead the inquiry, and an incident room has been established at Balbriggan Garda Station.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to come forward, including motorists with dash cams from the area that night who are asked to provide footage to the investigation team.