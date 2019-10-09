Son of missing Cork woman wants her back 'come what may'

THE SON OF a 67-year-old woman who went missing after a school reunion in Garryvoe Hotel in Co Cork last Saturday says that they just want her back in any capacity.

Frankie Devlin from Midleton, Co Cork was last seen on CCTV footage at 10.45pm on Saturday evening in Garryvoe. Her son Killian says that his mother was dressed for an evening out and would have looked out of place if she ended up walking on the beach or in the surrounding areas.

“She had a dress and a ‘coat’ that was really only a decoration. She has arthritis so she had only a pair of slip-on shoes on her. She wasn’t dressed for walking or hiking. She would have stood out.

“We just want her home come what may. We are feeling pretty despondent but you have to keep your spirits up for the volunteers. A school reunion is such an innocent thing. We can’t imagine what has happened to her.”

In the region of 100 volunteers have today resumed the search for Frankie. Killian and his three sisters said they are too emotionally involved to participate in the the search for their mother.

The garda sub-aqua unit are checking bogs in the locality, and gardaí and individuals with hiking experience are conducting a grid by grid search in the area.

Weather conditions have improved today so the coastguard ribs have been launched. Searches will be carried out in caves and alcoves in the area.

Killian says the sniffer dogs are taking a rest after their “mammoth work” yesterday but will resume their search later today.

He paid tribute to gardaí, the Coastguard, the RNLI and the Cork City Missing Persons group for their attention to detail over the last few days.

“They are experts on this and are so professional. Everyone has been brilliant. We can’t thank people enough. It is killing us to think she could be lying somewhere. It’s not looking good but we just want her back.”

Routine

Killian described his mother as a woman of routine and said her disappearance is completely out of character. She eats dinner at 4.30pm every day and is the type of woman you could set your watch by, he said.

She is a chatty and friendly person with a natural warmth, her family said. She loves matches in Pairc Uí Rinn in Cork and car boot sales, as well as simple pleasures such as lighting a small fire.

Killian says they are hopeful that someone will come forward with dash cam footage or information that may lead them to his mother.

“She can’t just have vanished. There has to be a bag or a shoe. Just something. It is a nightmare for us. But again we want to thank everyone for all they are doing. It is incredible what they are doing. I am not doing the search because I am no good to anyone. So I am just walking up and down the car park hoping for news. It is torture.”

Frankie Devlin is described as being 5″8, of slim build, with blonde hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black dress, black top with a red and black jacket.

A garda spokesman said in a statement that they are concerned for her welfare.

“Frankie may present confused or distressed. There was considerable traffic in the Garryvoe area on this night and gardaí are appealing for any motorists travelling on or after 10.45pm who may have dash-cam footage to come forward.

“As there is a large number of mobile homes and holiday homes in the area, gardaí are asking owners of any unoccupied holiday homes in the area to arrange to have their property inspected and contact gardaí.”

Anyone who has any information is urged to contact Midleton Garda Station on 021 462 1550 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.