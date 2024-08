A 43-YEAR-OLD MAN has been charged with the murder of Sophie Watson in Co Derry.

Detectives from the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team have been investigating the death of Sophie Watson (57), whose body was found in the Ashgrove Park in Magherafelt, on Sunday 18 August. She had sustained a number of stab wounds.

The man is due to appear at Derry Magistrates’ Court today.

As is normal procedure, all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service, a PSNI spokesperson said.

Advertisement