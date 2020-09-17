#Open journalism No news is bad news

Garda investigation under way after body discovered in south Dublin

The results of a post mortem will help determine the course of the investigation, gardaí said.

By Sean Murray Thursday 17 Sep 2020, 11:45 AM
Image: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

AN INVESTIGATION IS under way after a body was discovered along the coast in south Dublin this morning. 

A garda spokesperson said the body was discovered at Blackrock Park, and it’s understood a number of emergency services attended the scene.

The body appears to have been in situ for a “period of time” before being discovered, gardaí said.

The scene is currently preserved for a technical examination.

The body has been removed for a post mortem and the results of this will determine the course of the investigation. 

Sean Murray
