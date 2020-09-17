Garda investigation under way after body discovered in south Dublin

AN INVESTIGATION IS under way after a body was discovered along the coast in south Dublin this morning.

A garda spokesperson said the body was discovered at Blackrock Park, and it’s understood a number of emergency services attended the scene.

The body appears to have been in situ for a “period of time” before being discovered, gardaí said.

The scene is currently preserved for a technical examination.

The body has been removed for a post mortem and the results of this will determine the course of the investigation.