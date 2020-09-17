Garda investigation under way after body discovered in south Dublin

AN INVESTIGATION IS under way after a body was discovered along the coast in south Dublin this morning.
A garda spokesperson said the body was discovered at Blackrock Park, and it’s understood a number of emergency services attended the scene.
The body appears to have been in situ for a “period of time” before being discovered, gardaí said.
The scene is currently preserved for a technical examination.
The body has been removed for a post mortem and the results of this will determine the course of the investigation.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS (2)