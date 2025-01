AROUND 90 SUPPORTERS of South Korea’s impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol have been detained by police after protesting his formal arrest over the brief imposition of martial law.

Yoon’s arrest was confirmed by the Seoul Western District yesterday after he was apprehended at his presidential compound in the capital.

The court’s decision triggered unrest with dozens of his supporters breaking, destroying the main door and windows. They used plastic chairs, metal beams and police shields that they managed to wrestle away from officers.

Some were seen throwing objects and using fire extinguishers, destroying furniture and glass doors. They shouted demands to see the judge who had issued the warrant, but she had already left.

Hundreds of police officers were deployed and nearly 90 protesters were arrested. Some injured police officers were seen being treated at ambulance vans.

Police officers stand at the Seoul Western District Court after supporters of impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol broke into the court Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

The court said it was trying to confirm whether any staff members were injured and assess the damage to its facilities.

The country’s acting leader, Deputy Prime Minister Choi Sang-mok, expressed “strong regret” about the violence at the court, saying it “directly undermines democracy and the rule of law.”

He asked for heightened security at the sites related to Yoon’s case and measures to ensure order during protests.

Yoon faces possible imprisonment over his ill-fated declaration of martial law last month.

Following eight hours of deliberation, the court granted law enforcement’s request for an arrest warrant, saying Yoon was a threat to destroy evidence. The president and his lawyers argued for his release.

Yoon, who has been in detention since he was apprehended on Wednesday in a massive law enforcement operation at his residential compound, faces potential rebellion charges linked to his declaration of martial law on 3 December, which set off the country’s most serious political crisis since its democratisation in the late 1980s.

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials, which is leading a joint investigation with police and the military, can extend his detention to 20 days, during which they will transfer the case to public prosecutors for indictment.

Yoon’s lawyers could also file a petition to challenge the court’s arrest warrant.

Police officers patrol inside Seoul Western District Court after supporters of impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol broke into the court Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

In a statement issued through lawyers, Yoon lamented that the court did not recognise the “just purpose” of his martial law decree but also urged his supporters to express their frustrations peacefully. He called on the police to adopt a lenient stance toward the protesters.

Yoon’s appearance in court triggered chaotic scenes in nearby streets, where thousands of his fervent supporters rallied for hours calling for his release.

Even before the court issued the warrant for Yoon’s arrest, protesters repeatedly clashed with police who detained dozens of them, including about 20 who climbed over a fence in an attempt to approach the court.

At least two vehicles carrying anti-corruption investigators were damaged as they left the court after arguing for Yoon’s arrest.

The president’s lawyers said he spoke for about 40 minutes to the judge during the nearly five-hour closed-door hearing. His legal team and anti-corruption agencies presented opposing arguments about whether he should be held in custody.

Yoon’s defence minister, police chief and several top military commanders have already been arrested and indicted for their roles in the enforcement of martial law.

Seok Dong-hyeon, one of Yoon’s lawyers, called the court’s decision to issue the warrant “the epitome of anti-constitutionalism and anti-rule of law,” maintaining the president’s claim that his martial law decree was a legitimate act of governance.

He pointed to the chaos at the Seoul Western Court and said Yoon’s arrest would inspire more anger from his supporters.

Picture of impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol seen on a screen during a rally to oppose his impeachment Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Yoon’s People Power Party regretted his arrest but also pleaded for his supporters to refrain from further violence.

The liberal opposition Democratic Party, which drove the legislative effort to impeach Yoon on 14 December, said his arrest would be a “cornerstone for restoring the collapsed constitutional order”.

Supreme Court justice Cheon Dae-yeop, who heads the National Court Administration, said the rioters displayed a “denial and challenge to the rule of law” and promised swift measures.

The country’s acting leader, Deputy Prime Minister Choi Sang-mok, did not immediately comment on Yoon’s arrest or the riot.

Yoon and his lawyers have claimed that the martial law declaration was intended as a temporary and “peaceful” warning to the liberal opposition, which he accuses of obstructing his agenda with its legislative majority.

He says troops sent to the National Election Commission offices were to investigate election fraud allegations, which remain unsubstantiated in South Korea.