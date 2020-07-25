This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 15 °C Saturday 25 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

South Korea reports more than 100 new Covid-19 cases for first time in four months

South Africa also announced a surge in infections and some US states tightened anti-disease controls.

By Press Association Saturday 25 Jul 2020, 10:01 AM
1 hour ago 4,739 Views 16 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5159679
Workers spray disinfectant as a precaution against a new coronavirus at the National Museum of Korea in Seoul, South Korea
Image: Ahn Young-joon via PA Images
Workers spray disinfectant as a precaution against a new coronavirus at the National Museum of Korea in Seoul, South Korea
Workers spray disinfectant as a precaution against a new coronavirus at the National Museum of Korea in Seoul, South Korea
Image: Ahn Young-joon via PA Images

SOUTH KOREA HAS reported more than 100 new coronavirus cases for the first time in four months, while South Africa also announced a surge in infections and some US states tightened anti-disease controls.

The new cases in South Korea include 36 workers returning from Iraq and 32 crew members of a Russian freighter, the government said.

Authorities had previously warned to expect a spike in cases from abroad and appealed to the public not to be alarmed.

South Africa, Africa’s hardest-hit country, reported more than 13,104 new confirmed cases, raising its total to 408,052. The government has reported 6,093 deaths.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday that schools will “take a break” for a month to protect children.

But despite rising infections, restaurant and hospitality workers have staged protested this week to demand a loosening of restrictions on their industries.

China, which has relaxed most of its anti-virus controls after case numbers dropped off, reported 34 new infections – including 29 that were contracted within the country.

A total of 638,352 deaths and 15,672,841 cases have now been reported worldwide, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

India, the country with the third-highest infection total behind the United States and Brazil, reported its death toll rose by 757 in the last 24 hours to take the total to 31,358.

The government also reported a surge of nearly 49,000 new cases, raising its total to over 1.3 million.

Related Read

24.07.20 Coronavirus: No further deaths and 20 new cases confirmed in Ireland

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences, a premier teaching hospital in the capital of New Delhi, said it administered the first dose of a trial Covid-19 vaccine yesterday.

Covaxin is among nearly two dozen candidate vaccines that are in human trials around the world.

United States

In the United States, governor Tate Reeves of Mississippi tightened controls on bars to protect “young, drunk, careless folks”. Bars were already limited to operating at 50% capacity and they will now also have to ensure all patrons are seated and stop sales at 11pm.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell of New Orleans ordered bars to close and banned restaurants from selling alcoholic drinks to take away. That came after more than 2,000 new cases were reported for the surrounding state of Louisiana, including 103 in New Orleans.

Arizona reported 89 additional deaths, raising the state’s fatality total to 3,142. The state reported 3,349 new cases, raising its total to 156,301.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The United States has suffered 145,391 deaths and has 4.1 million confirmed cases.

In Australia, premier Daniel Andrews of the southern state of Victoria announced five deaths and 357 new cases. Victoria, where the death toll has risen to 61, earlier closed its border with neighbouring New South Wales.

In Yemen, 97 medical workers have died of the virus, a serious blow to a country with few doctors that is in the midst of a five-year-old war.

Humanitarian group MedGlobal said in a report that the “overwhelming death toll” will have “immense short-term and long-term health effects”.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (16)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie