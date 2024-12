A TRAVEL BAN has been handed down on South Korea’s President Yoon Suk Yeol by the local department of justice, it has be revealed.

Police in South Korea have begun an insurrection investigation into the 63-year-old and his top officials after his ill-fated declaration of martial law last week, while opposition parliament members continue to call for him to be impeached.

During a parliamentary hearing on the matter this morning, the head of the South Korean immigration service confirmed that the justice ministry has issued a travel ban as the police investigation gets underway.

Meanwhile, the South Korean opposition party has accused the ruling politicians of staging a “second coup” for refusing to impeach the President over his declaration of martial law on Tuesday last.

The country was plunged into political chaos last week after Yoon attempted to scrap civilian rule, which lasted just six hours before lawmakers voted down the measure and protestors took to the streets in their masses.

Following an embarrassing u-turn on the decision, Yoon and his top officials are not being investigated over the decision – which was taken after a political disagreement with the country’s budgetary negotiations.

On Saturday, however, the ruling party blocked and boycotted a vote to impeach the President after it claimed the widely unpopular leader – who has an approval rate of just 11% – has agreed to hand over power to the prime minister and party chief.

“This is an unlawful, unconstitutional act of a second insurrection and a second coup,” the opposition Democratic Party leader said, adding that the ruling party must “stop it immediately”.

Union members protesting outside the National Parliament building over the ruling party refusal to impeach President Yoon. Alamy Alamy

Under South Korea’s constitution, the president remains head of government and commander-in-chief of the army unless he or she is incapacitated, resigns or steps down.

In such a case, power would be handed to the prime minister on an interim basis, until elections could be held.

Claiming that Yoon can remain in office but has delegated his powers to the prime minister and leader of his ruling People Power Party – who is not elected – is “a blatant constitutional violation with no legal basis” the opposition leader said.

“Their attitude of placing themselves above the Constitution mirrors that of insurrectionist Yoon Suk Yeol,” he added.

Investigators have already detained the former defence minister, raided his offices, slapped a host of top officials with travel bans, and this morning called in the general who was made martial law commander for further questioning.

Yoon himself could be called in for questioning, police said this morning.

“There are no human or physical restrictions to the subject of an investigation,” said Woo Jong-soo, head of the National Investigation Headquarters of the National Police Agency.

Police will investigate “in accordance with the law and principles – without any exceptions”.

- © AFP 2024, additional reporting by Muiris Ó Cearbhaill