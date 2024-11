DISSOLVING THE DÁIL on Thursday could prove problematic for Taoiseach Simon Harris due to President Michael D Higgins’ schedule.

Harris said yesterday that he will not be “dilly dallying” around after the Finance Bill is passed and will provide clarity as to when the general election will be.

The bill is expected to be debated for four hours next Tuesday in the Dáil, with TDs voting on the bill on Wednesday night.

The draft Dáil schedule for Wednesday includes a number of other legislative items to be concluded, fueling expectations that the Taoiseach will travel to Áras an Uachtaráin on Thursday to seek a dissolution of the Dáil.

However, the president is scheduled to deliver the Kofi Annan Eminent Speakers’ Lecture next Thursday between 2pm and 4pm, meaning Harris could not travel to Áras an Uachtaráin to speak to the president between those hours.

The president is likely to be preparing for the speech in the hours before it begins, further ruling out the time available for Harris to travel to the Áras.

The hiccup could mean the Taoiseach might have to wait until Thursday evening or Friday morning to travel to Áras an Uachtaráin, unless Harris decides to pay a visit late on Wednesday evening.

The Taoiseach said yesterday:

“I don’t want to take the work of the Oireachtas for granted, and you know the Oireachtas does have to debate and consider the Finance Bill. When that is concluded, I won’t be dilly dallying around in terms of providing people with clarity on when the general election will take place.”