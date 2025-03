THE LEADERS OF the opposition are seeking an urgent meeting with the Taoiseach in a bid to resolve a major row over Dáil speaking rights.

Micheál Martin’s government has been accused of attempting to “force through” changes to Dáil standing orders which would give speaking time to independents who supported the formation of the coalition, as well as Fine Gael and Fianna Fail backbenchers.

A bitter row was ignited when it emerged that the government was in favour of allowing the Government-aligned independents to join an opposition technical group for the allocation of Dáil speaking time.

Opposition parties said the independents could not be allocated their time and must be recognised by the Dáil as members of Government.

Coalition figures argue that those Independents should be recognised as non-aligned to either the Government or opposition and have instead proposed new rules on speaking rights for a new grouping of “other members”.

The matter is due to come to a head in the Dáil on Tuesday.

However, the main opposition parties are seeking a meeting with Martin and Tánaiste Simon Harris to resolve the dispute.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald, Labour leader Ivana Bacik, Social Democrats deputy leader Cian O’Callaghan, People Before Profit leader Richard Boyd Barrett and Independent Ireland founder Michael Collins sent the letter today.

The opposition leaders write: “Your commitment placed on the record of the Dáil on 23rd January must be honoured.

“Your commitment that any change to standing orders would be done in agreement with the Opposition was accepted in good faith.

“It is disappointing and unacceptable that you have moved away from this agreed position.

“Last month your representatives at the Dail Reform Committee collapsed the process that was under way to resolve these issues.

“You are now attempting to force through a motion bringing unprecedented changes to standing orders, which will turn democracy on its head.

“The Combined Opposition has tabled an amendment which would facilitate appropriate speaking opportunities for government TDs, including the Michael Lowry Group. Our proposal is a fair and reasonable compromise which crucially preserves the normal democratic processes of the Dail.

“You cannot be in government and opposition at the same time, these democratic distinctions must be recognised and accepted by government for our system to work. We look forward to your immediate response.”