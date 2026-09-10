Irish Open golf, the Manchester derby, and the NFL's return

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DOONBEG PLAYS HOST to the Irish Open golf tournament this weekend, with all the action from the business end on Sky Sports Plus from Saturday and Sunday afternoon. The Solheim Cup also takes place on the weekend mornings, live on Sky Sports Golf.
Source: Ben Brady/INPHO
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