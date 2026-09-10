Irish Open golf, the Manchester derby, and the NFL's return

DOONBEG PLAYS HOST to the Irish Open golf tournament this weekend, with all the action from the business end on Sky Sports Plus from Saturday and Sunday afternoon. The Solheim Cup also takes place on the weekend mornings, live on Sky Sports Golf.

In cycling, the Vuelta a España reaches its climax live on TNT Sports 3, while in the Premier League, Manchester United host Manchester City on Sunday afternoon/evening, live on Sky Sports PL. Plus, the NFL is back, with the action beginning in earnest this Sunday evening.

Rory McIlroySource: Ben Brady/INPHO