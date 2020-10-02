#Open journalism No news is bad news

Poll: What's the best way to eat spuds?

A nice contentious question to start your Friday.

By Sean Murray Friday 2 Oct 2020, 8:03 AM
13 minutes ago 2,328 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5221098
Image: Shutterstock/Africa Studio
Image: Shutterstock/Africa Studio

TODAY IS 2 October and it’s also Bord Bia’s National Potato Day.

The agency that promotes the Irish food industry said today that our grá for spuds actually grew during lockdown.

Between March and June, sales of potatoes rose 24% and, last year, households spent €242 million on them.

Bord Bia is encouraging people to make use of the versatile vegetable and learn a new recipe this National Potato Day.

Its potato manager Lorcan Bourke said: “This year’s National Potato Day campaign seeks to help home cooks to expand their knowledge and cooking skills when it comes to potatoes as a key meal ingredient. We also want to show people that potatoes are quicker and healthier to prepare with their skins left on, as well as being really quick to cook once they are chopped into smaller pieces.”

So, today we’re asking you: What’s the best way to eat spuds?


Poll Results:

Roasted (95)
Mashed (73)
Boiled (35)
Chips (30)
Gratin (10)
Fried (6)
Any other way (6)
Rosti (4)
I don't like potatoes (2)









