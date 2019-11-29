Bottles of hot sauce recalled over 'risk of explosion'

THE FOOD SAFETY Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has issued a recall on a batch of popular hot chili sauce over concerns that its contents could explode.

The authority has recalled 740ml bottles of Sriracha Hot Chili Sauce with a best before date of March 2021 as it says there is a “risk of the contents exploding once the bottle is opened”.

Source: FSAI

The FSAI said the sauce could irritate eyes or skin if this happens.

Members of the public are advised to return affected bottles of the hot sauce to the location they were purchased from, or else to dispose of them.

