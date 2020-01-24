This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Friday 24 January, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Dublin City Council opposes plans for over 650 apartments beside St Anne's Park

The proposed development has long been opposed by local residents and politicians.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 24 Jan 2020, 8:09 AM
20 minutes ago 1,696 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4977828

DUBLIN CITY COUNCIL has recommended that plans to build 657 apartments near the grounds of St Anne’s Park in Raheny be turned down by An Bord Pleanála. 

The proposed development has long been opposed by local residents and politicians. 

Crekav Trading, a subsidiary of developer Pat Crean’s Marlet Property Group, has applied for planning permission to build the apartment complex on the site - more than a year after the developer’s initial submission to build in the area was rejected. 

A planning permission application to build 104 houses and 432 apartments was initially lodged, but the plan was rejected in 2018 by An Bórd Pleanála. 

In September 2018, the Board refused permission on the basis of legal points raised in the court challenge concerning European environmental directives, specifically relating to the potential impact on bird species, particularly Brent geese.

Now, the proposed development has received a fresh set back as Dublin City Council chief executive Owen Keegan has written to An Bord Pleanála recommending that it be rejected. 

“The proposed development is not considered to be consistent with the Dublin City Development Plan 2016-2022 and with the proper planning and sustainable development of the area,” the report said. 

Related Read

17.11.19 Hundreds gather to oppose plan for over 650 apartments beside St Anne's Park in Dublin

“The Planning Authority submits this report to An Bord Pleanála … and recommends that An Bord Pleanála refuse permission for the proposed development for the reasons and considerations outlined below,” it said.

The report outlined that the “submitted Natura Impact Statement as not demonstrated that the evidence given supports the assertion that no impact arises to the populations of protected Brent goose, black-tailed godwit or curlew of Dublin Bay”. 

It went on to say that “it is considered that the proposed development would, therefore, materially contravene a development objective GI23 indicated in the Dublin City Development Plan 2016-2022 for the protection of European sites, and would be contrary to the proper planning and sustainable development of the area”.

With reporting by Dominic McGrath

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie