Dublin City Council opposes plans for over 650 apartments beside St Anne's Park

DUBLIN CITY COUNCIL has recommended that plans to build 657 apartments near the grounds of St Anne’s Park in Raheny be turned down by An Bord Pleanála.

The proposed development has long been opposed by local residents and politicians.

Crekav Trading, a subsidiary of developer Pat Crean’s Marlet Property Group, has applied for planning permission to build the apartment complex on the site - more than a year after the developer’s initial submission to build in the area was rejected.

A planning permission application to build 104 houses and 432 apartments was initially lodged, but the plan was rejected in 2018 by An Bórd Pleanála.

In September 2018, the Board refused permission on the basis of legal points raised in the court challenge concerning European environmental directives, specifically relating to the potential impact on bird species, particularly Brent geese.

Now, the proposed development has received a fresh set back as Dublin City Council chief executive Owen Keegan has written to An Bord Pleanála recommending that it be rejected.

“The proposed development is not considered to be consistent with the Dublin City Development Plan 2016-2022 and with the proper planning and sustainable development of the area,” the report said.

“The Planning Authority submits this report to An Bord Pleanála … and recommends that An Bord Pleanála refuse permission for the proposed development for the reasons and considerations outlined below,” it said.

The report outlined that the “submitted Natura Impact Statement as not demonstrated that the evidence given supports the assertion that no impact arises to the populations of protected Brent goose, black-tailed godwit or curlew of Dublin Bay”.

It went on to say that “it is considered that the proposed development would, therefore, materially contravene a development objective GI23 indicated in the Dublin City Development Plan 2016-2022 for the protection of European sites, and would be contrary to the proper planning and sustainable development of the area”.

With reporting by Dominic McGrath