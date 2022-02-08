#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Tuesday 8 February 2022
Advertisement

Taoiseach heading to Washington as 32 other ministerial trips planned for St Patrick's week

It is tradition for Ministers and Ministers of State to travel to different destinations around the globe to mark St Patrick’s Day.

By Christina Finn Tuesday 8 Feb 2022, 3:24 PM
18 minutes ago 953 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5677031
The Taoiseach will travel to both London and Washington DC this year.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
The Taoiseach will travel to both London and Washington DC this year.
The Taoiseach will travel to both London and Washington DC this year.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

THE CABINET TODAY approved the list of St Patrick’s day visits for ministers across the globe.

It is tradition for ministers and ministers of State to travel to different destinations around the globe to mark St Patrick’s Day.

In 2020 there was a pared back contingent of Ministers allowed to travel for the celebrations, with none permitted last year due to the pandemic. None travelled abroad last year. 

This year, three ministers will stay behind and will not travel abroad, a higher number than usual. Usually, just one minister is left behind and dubbed the ‘designated survivor’. 

The Government of Ireland today announced the 2022 St Patrick’s Day programme which will see the Taoiseach, Tánaiste and Government Ministers travel to promote Ireland and Irish interests around the world.

The Government said this year’s St. Patrick’s Day programme will see a promotional programme of 33 high level visits abroad which will take place in line with local Covid-19 public health guidelines.

The central message of this year’s St Patrick’s Day is that Ireland is reopening, and the international programme will focus on the theme of Rebuilding Connections and  Supporting Communities across the globe.

So, in full: Here’s where the Taoiseach and our ministers are going for St Patrick’s Day:

Taoiseach Micheál Martin London, UK; Washington D.C, USA
Tánaiste Leo Varadkar Colombia; Chile

Minister Eamon Ryan New York, USA
Minister Paschal Donohoe The Netherlands; London, UK
Minister Michael McGrath San Francisco, USA; Vancouver, Canada
Minister Catherine Martin Argentina
Minister Darragh O’Brien UAE (Expo)
Minister Simon Coveney Minister on call/Engagements on island of Ireland
Minister Norma Foley Boston, USA
Minister Heather Humphreys No travel
Minister Roderic O’Gorman New York, USA; Philadelphia, USA
Minister Simon Harris France
Minister Helen McEntee Savannah, USA
Minister Stephen Donnelly Austin, USA
Minister Charlie McConalogue Canada
Minister of State Jack Chambers L.A., USA
Minister of State Pippa Hackett Greece
Minister of State Hildegarde Naughton Australia; New Zealand
Minister of State Thomas Byrne Italy
Minister of State Patrick O’Donovan Chicago, USA
Minister of State Ossian Smyth Spain; Portugal
Minister of State Josepha Madigan Slovenia
Minister of State Martin Heydon Lebanon
Minister of State Anne Rabbitte Romania
Minister of State Colm Brophy Mexico
Minister of State Joe O’Brien Finland
Minister of State Peter Burke Japan; South Korea
Minister of State Michael Noonan No travel
Minister of State Robert Troy India
Minister of State Damien English Sweden
Minister of State Mary Butler Belgium
Minister of State Frank Feighan Poland
Minister of State Niall Collins Croatia
Minister of State Sean Fleming North of England; Scotland, UK
Minister of State James Browne Czech Republic
Attorney General Washington D.C., USA

The Taoiseach is set to attend the Irish Funds dinner in Washington DC on Wednesday 16 March, with the shamrock ceremony likely to take place on St Patrick’s Day in the White House.

The Taoiseach will return home in time for the pandemic commemoration event which is due to take place on Sunday 20 March.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

This will be Martin’s last opportunity as Taoiseach to visit with the US president before the rotation of Leo Varadkar into the role in December 2022.

The ‘Global Greening’ initiative will continue this year, with over 600 iconic landmark buildings around the world planned to be lit up green to celebrate St Patrick’s Day.

The Minister’s objectives for the St Patrick’s Day 2022 programme this year will be to recognise the resilience and solidarity of Irish people everywhere throughout the pandemic, and to acknowledged the connections that were “severely impacted by the pandemic”.

The Government said that the trips will be an opportunity to reconnect and strengthen relationships with key political leaders, business leaders, decision makers, influencers and stakeholders across the world.

They will also promote the international understanding of Ireland as a great place to live, visit, work, invest, trade with, and study.

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie