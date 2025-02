VICTORIA SMURFIT HAS been announced as the Grand Marshall of this year’s St Patrick’s Day Parade in Dublin.

The Ballykissangel and Rivals actress will be leading the parade through Dublin city centre on 17 March.

The announcement was made this morning at the Mansion House in Dublin, with CEO of St Patrick’s Festival Richard Tierney, Fáilte Ireland’s Ciara Sugure and the Lord Mayor of Dublin Emma Blain.

Advertisement

Smurfit was joined by Lord Mayor of Dublin, Emma Blain, St. Patrick’s Festival CEO, Richard Tierney, and Fáilte Ireland Head of Festivals, Ciara Sugrue Julien Behal Julien Behal

In addition to the parade on St Patrick’s Day, which attracts visitors from around the world every year, there will be a host of other events held between 15 and 17 March.

Tickets to watch the parade from the Grandstands on O’Connell Street have once again been priced at €250, a price that caused some controversy in 2023.

Tickets are available on the St Patrick’s Festival website.

The parade attracts over half a million spectators every year and features more than 4,000 participants.

The theme of this year’s St Patrick’s Festival and parade is ‘Eachtraí’, the Irish word for adventures.

This year’s parade will feature seven large scale pageants, six showpieces and 12 marching bands from across Ireland, North America and Austria.