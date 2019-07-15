This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 20 °C Monday 15 July, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

If it rains today, it could rain for 40 days ... or so they say

Met Éireann is predicting some scattered showers throughout the day.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 15 Jul 2019, 2:30 PM
26 minutes ago 3,113 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4725305
Image: Shutterstock/Niyom Napalai
Image: Shutterstock/Niyom Napalai

THERE’S A BELIEF that if it rains today, then we can expect rain for the next 40 days.

This comes from the tradition of St Swithin’s Day, celebrating an English saint.

Legend has it that after his body was moved from an outdoor to an indoor grave, rain poured down on the cathedral that he was moved into for 40 days.

The day is now best known for the weather related proverb connected to it.

So, with that in mind, let’s take a look at today’s forecast. 

Met Éireann says today is due to be dry and bright in most places, with sunny spells. However, there will be a few scattered showers, mainly in Atlantic coastal counties. 

Temperatures will range between 20 and 24 degrees. 

Tonight is also due to remain dry in many areas, but there will again be some scattered outbreaks of showery rain extending in from the west. This rain will mainly affect parts of Ulster, Connacht and west Munster. 

Looking forward to tomorrow, it is expected to be mostly cloudy, with scattered outbreaks of rain, with some heavy bursts at time.

Many areas of the country, however, will remain largely dry, with some bright or sunny spells. 

It will still be warm and humid tomorrow, with maximum temperatures of 18 to 23 degrees. 

The weather looks like it will take a turn later in the week, with unsettled conditions forecast. 

Wednesday is due to be cloudy with outbreaks of rain extending eastwards across the country, turning persistent at times, with some heavy bursts. 

The rain is forecast to clear eastwards on Wednesday night. Most areas will be dry, with clear spells, but a few scattered showers will follow, mainly in Atlantic coastal areas. 

Thursday will be dry in many areas, with sunny spells, but some scattered showers will occur, mainly in Ulster, Connacht and west Munster.

On Thursday night, a spell of more persistent rain will extend from the southwest, but the northern half of the country it will remain largely dry until morning.

Finally, Friday will see widespread rain for a time, giving way to brighter conditions during the day. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie