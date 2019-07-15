If it rains today, it could rain for 40 days ... or so they say

THERE’S A BELIEF that if it rains today, then we can expect rain for the next 40 days.

This comes from the tradition of St Swithin’s Day, celebrating an English saint.

Legend has it that after his body was moved from an outdoor to an indoor grave, rain poured down on the cathedral that he was moved into for 40 days.

The day is now best known for the weather related proverb connected to it.

So, with that in mind, let’s take a look at today’s forecast.

Met Éireann says today is due to be dry and bright in most places, with sunny spells. However, there will be a few scattered showers, mainly in Atlantic coastal counties.

Temperatures will range between 20 and 24 degrees.

Tonight is also due to remain dry in many areas, but there will again be some scattered outbreaks of showery rain extending in from the west. This rain will mainly affect parts of Ulster, Connacht and west Munster.

Looking forward to tomorrow, it is expected to be mostly cloudy, with scattered outbreaks of rain, with some heavy bursts at time.

Many areas of the country, however, will remain largely dry, with some bright or sunny spells.

It will still be warm and humid tomorrow, with maximum temperatures of 18 to 23 degrees.

The weather looks like it will take a turn later in the week, with unsettled conditions forecast.

Wednesday is due to be cloudy with outbreaks of rain extending eastwards across the country, turning persistent at times, with some heavy bursts.

The rain is forecast to clear eastwards on Wednesday night. Most areas will be dry, with clear spells, but a few scattered showers will follow, mainly in Atlantic coastal areas.

Thursday will be dry in many areas, with sunny spells, but some scattered showers will occur, mainly in Ulster, Connacht and west Munster.

On Thursday night, a spell of more persistent rain will extend from the southwest, but the northern half of the country it will remain largely dry until morning.

Finally, Friday will see widespread rain for a time, giving way to brighter conditions during the day.