Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 24°C Tuesday 19 July 2022
Advertisement

Woman rearrested in Wicklow stabbing death investigation

Juris Viktorovs, 36, was stabbed to death in an incident at a house in Ballyconnell, Shillelagh, County Wicklow on 10 February last.

By Niall O'Connor Tuesday 19 Jul 2022, 2:35 PM
1 hour ago 5,462 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5821050
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

GARDAÍ INVESTIGATING THE killing of a Latvian man in Wicklow earlier this year have re-arrested a woman.  

Juris Viktorovs, 36, was stabbed to death in an incident at a house in Ballyconnell, Shillelagh, County Wicklow on 10 February last. 

Two people, a woman and man in their 30s, were arrested at the time – now gardaí have rearrested the woman. 

Gardaí can re-arrest a person and detain them again for questioning when new evidence emerges. 

The woman is detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Bray Garda station as gardaí from Baltinglass investigate.

Sources have said that Viktorovs was stabbed at a house party – he had a single stab wound to the chest.  

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Niall O'Connor
nialloconnor@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie