Woman rearrested in Wicklow stabbing death investigation

GARDAÍ INVESTIGATING THE killing of a Latvian man in Wicklow earlier this year have re-arrested a woman.
Juris Viktorovs, 36, was stabbed to death in an incident at a house in Ballyconnell, Shillelagh, County Wicklow on 10 February last.
Two people, a woman and man in their 30s, were arrested at the time – now gardaí have rearrested the woman.
Gardaí can re-arrest a person and detain them again for questioning when new evidence emerges.
The woman is detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Bray Garda station as gardaí from Baltinglass investigate.
Sources have said that Viktorovs was stabbed at a house party – he had a single stab wound to the chest.
