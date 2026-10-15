Drug debt collection 'an absolute scourge on our society', says McEntee

THE DÁIL HEARD condolences offered to the community affected by the murders of Philip and Kim English, and their two children Jayden and Callum, in an arson attack on their home in Waterford on Tuesday morning.

Two other children, Nadia and Elliot, remain in critical condition in CHI Crumlin.

It is believed that the attack was carried out by local drug gangs as an act of intimidation.

Local TD David Cullinane raised their murders in Leaders’ Questions this afternoon, which were heard by Minister for Foreign Affairs and Defence Helen McEntee.

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Cullinane, who knew the family, said the community in Waterford is devastated at their deaths. Many of those resident in the area are living in fear, he told the chamber.

“This murderous attack showed utter contempt for human life, and anyone who planned, ordered, or carried out this attack must face the full force of the law,” the Sinn Féin TD said.

“The gardaí must establish the facts, but we know, as I am sure you do, Minister, that drug-related intimidation must also be confronted head-on. Other families are looking out their front doors and wondering, could their children be next?

“No family should have to put their children to bed wondering whether someone will set fire to their home before morning.”

He asked McEntee to commit to upping the response to drug-related intimidation and providing additional resources to investigating gardaí.

In response, McEntee said she wished to extend her condolences to all those affected by the murders of four members of the English family.

“There are still two children that are fighting for their lives in hospital after what was an absolutely appalling, vicious attack on a family who should be still with us today,” the minister said.

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“This is not debt collection. This is not anything other than violent criminality, because debt collection, drug collection, is an absolute scourge on our society, on our community, and I think we all need to commit again here today to collectively working together to try and stamp it out.”

She added that both Garda Commissioner Justin Kelly and Justice Minister Jim O’Callaghan have committed to ensuring that all necessary resources will be provided to assist investigating gardaí.

No arrests have yet been made in the investigation into the arson attack on the family home in Birchwood estate in Waterford city. A vigil was held for the family on Wednesday evening outside the home.

The perpetrators have been asked to hand themselves in.