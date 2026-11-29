KERRY’S OWN JESSIE Buckley is set to hit the big screen in again in a Western directed by Steven Spielberg.

Based on Kevin Barry’s novel The Heart in Winter, Buckley will star alongside fellow Oscar winner Cillian Murphy.

The project is reportedly being developed at Focus Features for release in 2028.

Spielberg told Deadline that Buckley and Murphy were his first choices for the film.

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Buckley has also recently collaborated with singer Hozier on a rendition of Fairytale of New York, as part of a new album in tribute to Pogues singer Shane MacGowan.

First shooting to fame in 2008 on the BBC’s talent contest I’d Do Anything, Buckley has enjoyed a highly successful career on stage and on screen.

But how much do you know about her career so far?

Let’s test your knowledge on all things Jessie Buckley.