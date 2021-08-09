Two women arrested following stabbing of a man in Limerick

GARDAÍ ARE QUESTIONING two women following the stabbing of a man in Limerick yesterday morning.

The man was discovered with serious stab wounds on a footpath on Cosgrave Park, Moyross in the early hours of Sunday, gardaí said.

Gardai believe the man was stabbed at Monabraher Road, Ballynanty sometime between 3am-4am.

Appealing for witnesses “following a serious assault incident” a garda spokesperson said, “Gardaí and emergency services attended to an injured man in his late 30s who was discovered on the footpath at Cosgrave Park, Moyross with serious injuries”.

“He was taken by ambulance to Limerick University Hospital where his condition is currently understood to be serious but stable.”

The spokeswoman appealed specifically “for anyone with information who was in Monabraher Road, Ballynanty, Limerick or Cosgrave Park, Moyross between 3.15am and 4am on 8 August, 2021 to come forward, gardaí are particularly interested in speaking to any road users (including taxis) that may have dash cam footage”.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Gardai confirmed this afternoon that two women arrested yesterday in connection with the man’s injuries were “still being detained”.

The two women are being questioned by gardai under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.