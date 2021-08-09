#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 16°C Monday 9 August 2021
Advertisement

Two women arrested following stabbing of a man in Limerick

The man was found on a road way in Moyross in the early hours of the Sunday morning.

By David Raleigh Monday 9 Aug 2021, 4:20 PM
34 minutes ago 2,798 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5518940
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

GARDAÍ ARE QUESTIONING two women following the stabbing of a man in Limerick yesterday morning. 

The man was discovered with serious stab wounds on a footpath on Cosgrave Park, Moyross in the early hours of Sunday, gardaí said.

Gardai believe the man was stabbed at Monabraher Road, Ballynanty sometime between 3am-4am. 

Appealing for witnesses “following a serious assault incident” a garda spokesperson said, “Gardaí and emergency services attended to an injured man in his late 30s who was discovered on the footpath at Cosgrave Park, Moyross with serious injuries”.

“He was taken by ambulance to Limerick University Hospital where his condition is currently understood to be serious but stable.”

The spokeswoman appealed specifically “for anyone with information who was in Monabraher Road, Ballynanty, Limerick or Cosgrave Park, Moyross between 3.15am and 4am on 8 August, 2021 to come forward, gardaí are particularly interested in speaking to any road users (including taxis) that may have dash cam footage”.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

 Gardai confirmed this afternoon that two women arrested yesterday in connection with the man’s injuries were “still being detained”.

The two women are being questioned by gardai under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

About the author:

About the author
David Raleigh

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie