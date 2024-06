PRESIDENT MICHAEL D. Higgins is to lead a commemoration ceremony for the victims, survivors, and all those impacted by the Stardust fire in 1981.

In April of this year the jury of the Stardust inquest returned a verdict of unlawful killing as the cause of death for each of the 48 victims who perished in the nightclub fire.

It also determined that the fire started in a hot press on the premises, and that it was caused by an electrical fault.

The verdict was hailed as a breakthrough by family members and others who have fought for justice for those who died, were injured, and those who survived that night.

The State ceremony will take place in the Garden of Remembrance at 12 pm.

It will be livestreamed on RTÉ TV.

The commemoration has been c0-designed with the families of the victims. It will comprise of spoken word, music and song.

The North Dublin Gospel Community Choir, the Artane Band and the Dublin Fire Brigade Band will give performance, and solos will be given by Christy Moore, Mary Byrne, Eddie Sherlock, Zoe Conway and Kevin Rowsome.

The author Roddy Doyle will read a piece he was written especially for the event, entitled ‘Names’.

The Taoiseach, Tánaiste and the Lord Mayor of Dublin will also be in attendance.

The majority of those in attendance will be the family members and friends of those who lost their lives in the fire, survivors, and first responders who worked on the night.

During the ceremony, the family members will lay wreaths in the cruciform pool and read out the names of the 48 people who lost their lives, as well as extracts from the pen portraits that were composed for the inquest.

The President will also lay a wreath of remembrance on behalf of the people of Ireland.