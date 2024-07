NEW UK PRIME Minister Keir Starmer is promising to “reset our relationship with Europe” as he hosts his first major European summit today.

Ukraine, illegal migration, and energy security are on the agenda at the European Political Community (EPC) meeting at Blenheim Palace, the birthplace of Winston Churchill.

It follows Starmer’s meeting last night with Taoiseach Simon Harris, where the pair toasted another “reset”, on this occasion relations between Ireland and the UK.

That meeting was held in Chequers, the traditional countryside home of the UK PM, with both leaders agreeing to a new annual summit to “focus on key issues”.

The two have agreed to meet again in Dublin on 7 September, which is set to coincide with the Republic of Ireland and England men’s football teams facing off against each other at the Avida Stadium.

Speaking afterwards, Harris said he believes there is an opportunity to return to a “Bertie-Blair relationship”.

The EPC was the brainchild of France’s Emmanuel Macron and involves 20 non-EU nations including the UK as well as the 27-strong EU bloc.

Today’s EPC meeting features 47 leaders and Starmer is set to tell them that the UK will take “a more active and greater convening role on the world stage, to strike genuine partnerships that have impact on peoples lives,” the Labour government has said.

Advertisement

He will also say that border security will be “at the heart of the government’s reset with Europe”.

More than 380,000 undocumented migrants crossed the EU’s borders last year, with tens of thousands making their way to Britain.

Starmer has promised to “smash the gangs” behind migrant crossings of the Channel from northern France in small boats which dogged the Tory administrations under Boris Johnson, Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak.

“This meeting of European leaders is an opportunity to push on and begin delivering on the people’s priorities,” he said.

“We will only be able to secure our borders, drive economic growth and defend our democracies if we work together.”

European security is at the forefront of my government’s foreign and defence priorities.



We will only be able to secure our borders, drive economic growth and defend our democracies if we work together.



It’s time to reset our relationship with Europe. — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) July 18, 2024

‘Good vibes’

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg is due to attend an EPC meeting for the first time, as are the heads of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe and the Council of Europe.

Starmer, who supported Britain remaining in the European Union during the 2016 Brexit referendum, has ruled out rejoining the European single market, customs union or freedom of movement.

But he does want to negotiate a new security pact with the bloc and a veterinary agreement to ease border checks on agricultural foods, as well as an improved trading deal.

Read Next Related Reads King Charles makes first King's Speech under Starmer, confirms repeal of Troubles Legacy Act Keir Starmer 'committed to Good Friday Agreement' over possibility of Irish unity referendum

Starmer will hold several bilateral conversations with European leaders during the conference, including France’s Emmanuel Macron and the Taoiseach.

Starmer will join a session on migration co-chaired by Italy’s right-wing Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

“It might put some flesh on the bones of how exactly they want to go about it or a little bit more detail,” Anand Menon of the UK in Changing Europe think-tank told AFP.

A high-ranking EU official said there were “good vibes” in the early contacts with the new Labour government.

“But let’s see,” the official added. “Now we need to go deeper.”

Taoiseach Simon Harris is set to take part in a roundtable discussion on securing and defending democracy and he will also have a number of bilateral meetings.

Speaking ahead of this morning’s EPC, which begins at 10am, the Taoiseach said:

The meeting will be a very useful opportunity for me to meet those colleagues not in the EU, including from the Western Balkans and the Caucasus, together with my EU colleagues to discuss the challenges that face us all and to hear their views on how we should respond.

“Our response to the grave Russian threat to our values and our way of life and our ongoing steadfast support for Ukraine will be a particular focus.”

- With reporting by © – AFP 2024 and Press Association