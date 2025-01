SOCIAL DEMOCRATS TD Jennifer Whitmore has called for the government to consider setting up a State-run death notice website after RIP.ie announced its plan to begin charging for funeral listings.



RIP.ie has been the country’s leading death notice platform for years, but received backlash last month when it announced that it would introduce a €100 fee for funeral directors per death notice.

Since then, at least three new death notice platforms have announced plans to launch in the coming weeks.

However, Whitmore believes that having death notices split up between various sources would not be in “the public good”, adding that the public should have access to a service that is centralised, easy to use, and free.

So today we’re asking: Should the government set up a State-run death notice website?