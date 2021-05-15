Quiz: How much do you know about statues?

THE DREAMS OF adults and children up and down the country were haunted this week by the Púca.

A plan to erect a sculpture depicting the creature in Ennistymon, Co Clare, was criticised by some locals, with the local Catholic priest describing the proposed design as “sinister”.

Construction has been put on hold, so while we wait, let’s distract our minds from the gruesome creature with some other statues.

And, yes, we are treating ourselves to some sculptures in this quiz too, as well as statues.

Let's start with... this. Who is it meant to depict? PA Images Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi

Diego Maradona Robbie Keane Where is Nelson's head? Wikimedia The Dublin City Library on Pearse Street Well... it was blown up, so is the answer "a million little pieces"?

It's missing The British Museum in London Who is taller, from the base of their foot to the top of their head? Shutterstock Liberty Shutterstock Christ the Redeemer Where would you find The Metal Man? PA Images Cobh Kilmore Quay

Tramore Bantry Which British slaveowner is pictured here going for a swim? PA Images John Cass Sir Francis Drake

King James II Edward Colston Where is Bill Clinton playing golf? Occono/Wikimedia Ballybunion Ballymena

Ballyshannon Ballyfermot Is this statue of Confederate leader Robert E. Lee still standing? Wikimedia Yes No This statue of Britain's Queen Victoria once stood outside Leinster House. Where did we ship it off to? National Library of Ireland on The Commons London Australia

Canada The moon The Colossus of Rhodes, one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World, collapsed during an earthquake in 226 BC - what happened to the pieces? Wikimedia They were melted down and turned into twelve smaller statues (just one survives, and was rediscovered last year outside Athens). A storm swept them out to sea, and are a popular scuba diving attraction.

They just lay there for eight centuries until they were allegedly sold off by invaders. Eight centuries! Just sitting there! They were accidentally tipped into a dump (the local county council didn't realise what they were). What is this statue in Cork a memorial to? PA Images All those who were sent to Australian penal colonies from Cobh. The victims of the sinking of the Lusitania.

All those who were beaten in races by Sonia O'Sullivan. Nothing. The statue was created for an unknown purpose and gifted to the town. French soldiers attempted to rob the Manneken Pis in Brussels - a much-loved statue of a urinating child - in the 17th century, and the locals were absolutely furious. What was one step King of France Louis XV took to try and calm the situation? Wikimedia He installed six more peeing statues across Brussels, each one peeing more than the last. He replaced the statue with one of a fully grown man urinating (the locals didn't like that either).

He arranged for the statue to wee wine for a week. He granted the statue permission to carry a sword. The statue depicting Courage at the base of the Daniel O'Connell Statue in Dublin has the city's most famous bullethole from when she was shot in the boob during the Easter Rising - but to be honest, that's nothing compared to what happened to her in 1969, when... Shutterstock ... someone shot her in the other boob. ... she was blown in half by a bomb attack.

... a protester clinging to her during a demonstration accidentally ripped her head off. ... a bus crashed into her. India's Statue of Unity depicts Vallabhbhai Patel, a prominent figure in the struggle for independence. How many Liberty Halls tall is it? Shutterstock Half a Liberty Hall tall One Liberty Hall tall

Two Liberty Halls high Three Liberty Halls tall Was this statue of Luke Kelly ever vandalised? RollingNews.ie Yes No

No, but only because the other statue came to its rescue And last but not least: Where would you find this statue of Great Ho-ho-ho Horgasz's Chief Worm? Shutterstock Moscow Budapest

Kiev Monaghan town Answer all the questions to see your result! RollingNews.ie You scored out of ! You are the giant screaming Luke Kelly statue. Share your result: Share RollingNews.ie You scored out of ! You are Mr Screen. Share your result: Share RollingNews.ie You scored out of ! You are the Jurys Hotel-commissioned Molly Malone statue. Share your result: Share RollingNews.ie You scored out of ! You are the much-maligned Anna Livia statute. Share your result: Share William Murphy/Wikimedia You scored out of ! You are "Terry Wogan". Share your result: Share