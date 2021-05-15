Quiz: How much do you know about statues?

THE DREAMS OF adults and children up and down the country were haunted this week by the Púca.
A plan to erect a sculpture depicting the creature in Ennistymon, Co Clare, was criticised by some locals, with the local Catholic priest describing the proposed design as “sinister”.
Construction has been put on hold, so while we wait, let’s distract our minds from the gruesome creature with some other statues.
And, yes, we are treating ourselves to some sculptures in this quiz too, as well as statues.
