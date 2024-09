A STATUS ORANGE alert for rain is in place across Co Cork and Waterford.

The alert is in place until 6pm, with Met Éireann warning that heavy rain and some intense thundery downpours could result in flooding, dangerous driving conditions and travel disruption.

Cork and Waterford’s Severe Weather Assessment Teams both met yesterday ahead of the alert, which is accompanied by a Status Yellow warning for rain until 8pm this evening.

Cork County Council said the Dursey Cable Car will not be operational today as a result of the weather warnings and will resume operations when weather conditions permit and following inspection if necessary.

Pumping arrangements have also been put in place where required and as a precautionary measure, sandbags will be deployed to key risk areas on a prioritised basis.

Waterford County Council said ground crews are on stand-by to deal with any issues that may arise, such as localised flooding, blocked drains, or gulley overflows.

Meanwhile, a further Status Orange warning for rain will come into place at 1pm across Carlow, Kilkenny and Wexford.

This alert will remain in place until midnight.

Elsewhere, a Status Yellow warning for rain is currently in place across Kerry, Limerick, and Tipperary.

This alert is in place until 8pm, and Cork and Waterford will join this list from 6pm, when the Status Orange alert elapses.

A further Status Yellow alert from rain is in place for Wicklow from 12 noon until midnight – counties Carlow, Kilkenny, and Wexford are also part of this Yellow alert until 1pm, when the warning level is then upgraded to Orange.

The RSA has asked road users to exercise caution while using the roads today and tomorrow.

Motorists have been advised to slow down and allow a greater braking distance, especially on high-speed roads such as dual carriageways and motorways where there is increased danger of aquaplaning.

They are also advised to take special care when driving behind goods vehicles, as they generate a considerable amount of spray, and to take a different route if a road is flooded.

After going through water, drive slowly with your foot on the brake pedal for a short distance as this helps to dry the brakes.

Drivers should also allow extra space between themselves and vulnerable road users such as people cycling and motorcyclists as they may be blown off course by strong winds.

The RSA has also advised pedestrians to walk on the right-hand side of the road, facing traffic if there are no footpaths.

People cycling should also ensure that they and their bike are visible to other road users by having a good set of front and rear lights – white at the front, red at the back – and by wearing clothes that help you be seen on your bike.

Extra care should also be taken when crossing the road or cycling in extremely windy conditions, as a sudden gust of wind could blow you into the path of an oncoming vehicle.

The RSA also advises that bright clothing should be worn and these road users should consider wearing high visibility material.