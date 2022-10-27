Status Orange rain and thunderstorm warning issued for over half the country

A STATUS ORANGE rain and thunderstorm warning will come into place for 16 counties tonight.

The alert covers all of Leinster, in addition to Cavan, Monaghan, Tipperary, and Waterford.

It’s valid from 11 pm tonight until 7am tomorrow morning.

Advertisement

Met Éireann is warning that heavy rainfall with embedded thunderstorms is likely to cause flooding.

Meanwhile, the UK Met Office has issued a yellow rain warning for the North.

The alert is in place from midnight until 11am tomorrow morning, with a warning that heavy rain on Friday is likely to cause flooding in a few places.

People in the North are also advised that flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely, and bus and train services will also be affected, with journey times taking longer.