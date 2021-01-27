Status Yellow rainfall warning kicks in for many areas with risk of flooding and thundery downpours

THE RAIN IS going to be heavy and widespread this evening, leading to thundery downpours and spot flooding in places.

A Status Yellow rainfall warning issued by Met Éireann took effect at 6pm tonight for 12 counties – all of Connacht, Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Longford, Louth, Westmeath and Meath.

Similarly a Yellow rain warning issued by the UK Met Office is in effect for Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry.

Met Éireann said northern areas will bear the brunt of the rain tonight, with drier weather following from the south-west.

In Ulster, temperatures will reach as low as 3 to 7 degrees but it’ll be milder elsewhere and range between 7 and 10 degrees.

Tomorrow morning will be dry in most areas with some bright or sunny spells.

Rain will develop in the south-west in the afternoon and spread north-eastwards throughout the evening. Highest temperatures will range between 7 and 11 degrees.

Looking further ahead, Met Éireann forecast that it will be unsettled with spells of rain in the coming days.

It’ll be generally mild at first, but becoming cold again at the weekend, it added.