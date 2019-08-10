Motorists urged to take care as Status Yellow rainfall warning remains in place for 6 counties

File photo. There's a wet evening in store across the country.

A RAINFALL WARNING remains in place for six counties until 10pm this evening, with gardaí urging motorists to take care on the roads.

Met Éireann’s Status Yellow alert applies to Longford, Louth, Westmeath, Meath, Cavan and Monaghan with heavy downpours forecast this afternoon and evening.

Rainfall accumulations of 25 to 40mm are possible with spot flooding likely in places.

With the warnings in place, gardaí said this afternoon: “Drive to the road conditions. Slow down on wet roads and allow extra braking distance between you and the vehicle in front.”

Nationally, it’s set to be a wet evening for most of the country with further showers or longer spells of rain forecast tonight.

Tomorrow will also start showery before making way for brighter conditions in the afternoon. It’ll feel cooler than recent days with highest temperatures generally between 14 and 17 degrees.

Further ahead, it already looks set to be another unsettled week with shower conditions as temperatures stay in the teens.