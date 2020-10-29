Status Yellow rainfall warning in place for southern and western counties

#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 29 October 2020
By Cónal Thomas Thursday 29 Oct 2020, 7:55 AM
Image: Met Éireann
Image: Met Éireann

A STATUS YELLOW rainfall warning is in place for western and southern counties with heavy and persistent rain forecast. 

Met Éireann said that heavy rain will lead to some flooding and disruption with rainfall of between 30mm to 60mm expected up until Friday morning.

The warning for Connacht, Donegal, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick came into effect at midnight and will remain in place until 6am on Friday.

There is also a Status Yellow wind warning for Galway and Mayo from 10am to 4pm tomorrow.

Met Éireann said that strong southwest winds today will gust up to 100km/h, with mean speeds of 55-65km/h.

It also urged motorists to drive with “extreme care” due to the risk of hail showers. 

