Status Yellow rainfall warning in place for southern and western counties

A STATUS YELLOW rainfall warning is in place for western and southern counties with heavy and persistent rain forecast.

Met Éireann said that heavy rain will lead to some flooding and disruption with rainfall of between 30mm to 60mm expected up until Friday morning.

The warning for Connacht, Donegal, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick came into effect at midnight and will remain in place until 6am on Friday.

Motorists are advised to take extreme care today due to the risk of hail showers.

Collisions due to hail have already been reported today.



For advice on driving in hail showers, please see the following educational video from the RSA:

https://t.co/G4AxHXFqX7 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 28, 2020

There is also a Status Yellow wind warning for Galway and Mayo from 10am to 4pm tomorrow.

Met Éireann said that strong southwest winds today will gust up to 100km/h, with mean speeds of 55-65km/h.

It also urged motorists to drive with “extreme care” due to the risk of hail showers.